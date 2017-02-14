Corp member (NYSC) deployed earlier to Borno: Sign up & get amazing discount on bus ride to new camp

Avoid the rush! Register now in advance for your ride to your Orientation Camp, to secure your seat and pay later. Limited seats available!
Log on to www.corpersnest.com to register or visit our booking office at Chicken Republic, Jibowu, yaba.
Registration closes on the 14th of February 2017
WHY YOU SHOULD REGISTER:
• First 100 Corpers to register gets a discount on Bus Rides to NYSC Camp
• Refreshments Courtesy of Chicken Republic
• Safe & direct bus ride to your Camp
For enquiries call; 09093333666, 08114411111, 09075977777, 08066300486...
