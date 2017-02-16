 Conk Entertainment signee Brickz returns with video for “Energie” | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 16 February 2017

Conk Entertainment signee Brickz returns with video for “Energie”

Edeki Bright (born September 9, 1991), better known by his stage name Brickz, is a Nigerian songwriter, recording artist and record producer. Raised in Ghana - Sapele, Delta State, Brickz started as a rapper and producer in early 2008.
He has been recording over the years till sometime in 2014, when he got signed to CONK ENTERTAINMENT. He releases his first official single under CONK ENTERTAINMENT Titled: ENERGIE. A rap song inspired by the hip hop and reggae sounds with well delivered rap bars and a bragging hook. The song was produced, mixed and mastered by himself (Brickz).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=40z6bHWW6zk&feature=youtu.be

Listen here: http://www.hulkshare.com/dl/tri5tau7c6bk/hulkshare.mp3?d=1

https://youtu.be/40z6bHWW6zk

www.twitter.com//@Brickz_official
www.instagram.com/@Brickz_official

