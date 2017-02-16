Conk Entertainment signee Brickz returns with video for “Energie”

He has been recording over the years till sometime in 2014, when he got signed to CONK ENTERTAINMENT. He releases his first official single under CONK ENTERTAINMENT Titled: ENERGIE. A rap song inspired by the hip hop and reggae sounds with well delivered rap bars and a bragging hook. The song was produced, mixed and mastered by himself (Brickz).
Watch below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=40z6bHWW6zk&feature=youtu.be
Listen here: http://www.hulkshare.com/dl/tri5tau7c6bk/hulkshare.mp3?d=1
Youtube:
https://youtu.be/40z6bHWW6zk
CONNECT WITH BRICKZ
www.twitter.com//@Brickz_official
www.instagram.com/@Brickz_official
No comments:
Post a Comment