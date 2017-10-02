 Confirmed! George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney are expecting twins | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 10 February 2017

Confirmed! George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney are expecting twins

Talk show host, Julie Chen from "The Talk" confirmed rumours that the Clooneys are expecting twins. She confirmed that actor, George Clooney, 55, and his pregnant wife, international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, 39, are expecting twins, a boy and a girl, even though the couple still haven't publicly made any comment about Amal being pregnant.

According to Entertainment Tonight Canada, actor Matt Damon who is George Clooney's BFF, confirmed the pregnancy news. He said Clooney told him about Amal's pregnancy himself. He said:
“I was working with him last fall and he pulled me aside on set and I mean, I almost started crying. I was so happy for him”. “And I was like, ‘How far along is she?’ And he goes, ‘Eight weeks."
He said he exclaimed and told Clooney:
“‘Are you out of your mind?! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t you know the 12-week rule?’ Like of course he doesn’t.” He continued, “‘Just shut up, man.’ And then four weeks later, I’m like, ‘We’re good right?’” Clooney answered, “We’re good.”
It's amazing that George Clooney, who swore that he'd never get married or ever have a child is now married and expecting two children.

Congratulations to the couple!

