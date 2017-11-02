Company director assasinated in broad day light in Benin (Graphic photos)

The sad story was shared by an eye witness. The man, said to be an Etisalat Director, was assassinated in broad day light while driving in his SUV with his wife & son in Benin City yesterday. The son was also shot but the wife escaped unhurt. Read the full story and see the graphic photos from the scene of the killing after the cut...
7 comments:
CALL THIS NUMBER(08141395113)IF U HAVE ANY SCRAP,CONDEMNED,SPOILED OR ANY DEAD INVERTER BATTERY
Did the foolish photographer have to zoom in so close? The man's condition is clear enough. RIP.
God have mercy. What kind of nation is this?
OMG
NIGERIA - A place where security of life means absolutely nothing to the government
NIGERIA - A place where security of life means absolutely nothing to the government
Oh dear Lord.....u kill your fellow human been?
Post a Comment