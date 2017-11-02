 Company director assasinated in broad day light in Benin (Graphic photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Saturday, 11 February 2017

Company director assasinated in broad day light in Benin (Graphic photos)

The sad story was shared by an eye witness. The man, said to be an Etisalat Director, was assassinated in broad day light while driving in his SUV with his wife & son in Benin City yesterday. The son was also shot but the wife escaped unhurt. Read the full story and see the graphic photos from the scene of the killing after the cut...



Posted by at 2/11/2017 10:54:00 am

7 comments:

Anonymous said...

CALL THIS NUMBER(08141395113)IF U HAVE ANY SCRAP,CONDEMNED,SPOILED OR ANY DEAD INVERTER BATTERY

11 February 2017 at 10:59
Anonymous said...

Did the foolish photographer have to zoom in so close? The man's condition is clear enough. RIP.

11 February 2017 at 11:05
Musa Iguda said...

God have mercy. What kind of nation is this?

11 February 2017 at 11:10
chioma ozuma said...

OMG

11 February 2017 at 11:22
Anonymous said...

NIGERIA - A place where security of life means absolutely nothing to the government

11 February 2017 at 11:25
Anonymous said...

NIGERIA - A place where security of life means absolutely nothing to the government

11 February 2017 at 11:25
Debbie Chelsea said...

Oh dear Lord.....u kill your fellow human been?

11 February 2017 at 11:29

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts