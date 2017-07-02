Comedian Gordons calls 2face an Illiterate, Shakar El replies him, calls him a 'Mad man'

In a recent interview with Goldmyne Tv, comedian Gordons, spoke on the recent protest and 2face Idibia's role in it.
In his response, he described 2face Idibia as 'the only Illiterate that makes sense with his music'. He also said, 'How on earth will 2face fight with an instrument he's not used to, he should lead the protest with his music'.
In a swift response, singer, Shakar El replied Girdons remarks to 2face. Shakar El wrote, 'Gordons you re a Standard Onye Ala for Calling our 2Baba an Illiterate,Tender Your Apology before your receive 60 strokes Live in the Market Square'.
Watch Gordon's video below...
12 comments:
This Gordons really needs those 60 strokes. What kinda utterance is that?
Who be Gordons again...Linda abeg remind me. Idiot
Signed
LibBadBoy
I hate this Gordons ,useless bastard
That's how Nigeria celebrities started their meaningless quarrel which will be posted but only on twitter
Continue oo - Abeg....
: Save Enough Income Wasting On Data - Learn How To Browse/Call For Free On All Networks
Thank u Gordon!BUT WHO LITERATE HELP HUH? IS TERRORIST NOT A GRADE ONE ILLITERATE HUH? 2face or face2 is disgrace to him self if he knows what he lost he would have commit suicide. Apart from MUSIC 2FACE IS NOTING BUT A DICK WHORE OR MAN WOMAN.
U go hear am dude
#sad indeed
illiterate is one who cannot read nor write. Gordon is the illiterate for calling 2Face an illiterate.
Shakar you too sef na illiterate but make I allow u sell urself small as per 042...And yes an illiterate is not just about not having attended higher institution or the dictionary definition of not able to read and write , but one who cannot articulate his strength and weakness as a man.
2face has a cult followership all over the world. He has one of the greatest weapons (His talent) and as the prophet Fela Kuti said "Music is a weapon then it is safe to say 2face is an illiterate. Instead of using his God given ability (music) as a means of revolution, he decided to use a tool his not gifted in . Boy did he get messed up by politicians? You go to a battle from a standpoint of strength and not weakness. Only illiterates fight battles with their weakest weapons while leaving their strongest arsenal at home.
*Linda's Future Hubby*
Lol
...merited happiness
So one has to be educated before he or she can lend his voice or lead a protest against bad govt........ Jst like Charly boy rightly said, our problem is not the govt but we the masses..... Can u imagine This mistake of a comedian That calls himself Gordons. We r doomed
@Mr Gordons... Not cool, man.
can someone one do me a favour and click in a google search bar then type 'CNN new on Buhari' then see the truth
Gordons Na Biggest Fool of all Time Comedian...
Thats why he no get one single endorsement ...
Even Ushbebe wey start comedy yesterday get more IG Followers pass am...
At his old age he dey die Biabia ...
Another name for gordons Na Failure..
Oloshi that's why Helen Paul they Mess U up on stage...
He needed attention so bad for his new show and i will pls implore ppl not to show up ..
Omo Ale Jatijati that thinks he can spew rubbish. .. I'm sure U don dey sleep with the Ibadan Lunatic Woman thats why U dey spew rubbish from that ur smelly Mouth...
U look like some1 that has a very bad breath like The Lunatic Ibadan Woman...
Fucktard..
Post a Comment