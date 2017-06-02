C.O.D United Academy scouts for players as it prepares for youth tournament in Barcelona

The tournament which constantly features participants from top European clubs like Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Liverpool presents several opportunities for young players to be scouted by representatives of some of the biggest clubs in Europe. It also provides an opportunity for them to see and feel, first hand, what it takes to be a professional football player and enjoy an experience of a lifetime.
It is a 5-day youth football tournament hosted for players of all ages with an average of 32000 players participating from all over the world each year.
Participants at the international tournament in Barcelona will have the opportunity of visiting the Camp Nou, (home ground of FC Barcelona) to view training sessions, meet up with top rated Spain internationals and generally experience and enjoy the treasures and culture of the beautiful city. They’ll also be competing against some of the best players from all over the world.
In 2012, the C.O.D United Football Academy participated at a youth international tournament in Lisbon, Portugal and will be participating at this year’s edition in Barcelona. The players in preparation for the competition will also participate in two top rated tournaments within the country.
These tournaments are aimed to help develop the young boys by giving them the right exposure, where they can meet with the best from around the world thus helping them become the best they can be.
Register your child for the C.O.D United Football Academy and your child might just be on his way to Barcelona playing amongst the best. Apart from this, your child will also benefit the following;
· Four days (2 hours per day) of intensive soccer training every week
· Pick up and drop off service available on training days
· ‘Grade A’ development matches every week. Up to 33 matches within the country for the 2017 Season
· Full Academy kits (Track suits, training kits, home and away match kits and kit bags)
For enquiries, registration and payment details; please contact:
ba@codunitedfc.com, va@codunitedfc.com or call 08034775667,
07062039395.
Click to register: codunitedsoccerschool.com/academy-registration
