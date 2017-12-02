 Coco Ice evicted as Big Brother Naija introduces two fake Housemates | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 12 February 2017

Coco Ice evicted as Big Brother Naija introduces two fake Housemates

Coco Ice just became the latest and third housemate to be evicted from the on going Big Brother Naija show. The Live Eviction Show witnessed an amazing performance by Falz The Bahd Guy.

Remember Cocoa ice was up for eviction along with Bisola, Bassey, Gifty and Debie Rise. With the departure of Coco Ice, Biggie has just introduced two new ‘Fake’ housemates, Jon and See, to the house in addition to the 11 housemates.
10 comments:

Great G said...

Gifty next

12 February 2017 at 20:42
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Two new cute fake housemates.... So so sad to see my cocoice leave... meanwhile did ebuka have to wear an attire that made his penis bulge? So disgusting!

12 February 2017 at 20:44
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Aya she left when I started feeling her in the house,biko one of the fake housemate Ese who said her target is Uriel ehnnn...she should take it easy on my love Uriel o . #TeamUriel



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

12 February 2017 at 20:45
Anonymous said...

Mama linda,d name of d fake house mate is Ese not See frm Edo state.

12 February 2017 at 20:49
Vivian Reginalds said...

ok
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

12 February 2017 at 20:52
9ja Parrot said...

Thank God, that immortality will reduce!

12 February 2017 at 20:53
Funmi Ambode said...

12 February 2017 at 20:56
Lucas Mendex said...

Good news, next is Gifty. Thanks to the night radio broadcast that helped Bassey and the talented Debie Rise.Your sure have a lot to bring.slow and steady baby

12 February 2017 at 20:57
livingstone chibuike said...

is non of my business

12 February 2017 at 20:59
Ohiren's Zone said...

Her destiny was sucked away yesterday.

12 February 2017 at 21:01

