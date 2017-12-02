Coco Ice evicted as Big Brother Naija introduces two fake Housemates
Coco Ice just became the latest and third housemate to be evicted from the on going Big Brother Naija show.
The Live Eviction Show witnessed an amazing performance by Falz The Bahd Guy.
Remember Cocoa ice was up for eviction along with Bisola, Bassey, Gifty and Debie Rise.
With the departure of Coco Ice, Biggie has just introduced two new ‘Fake’ housemates, Jon and See, to the house in addition to the 11 housemates.
10 comments:
Gifty next
Two new cute fake housemates.... So so sad to see my cocoice leave... meanwhile did ebuka have to wear an attire that made his penis bulge? So disgusting!
Aya she left when I started feeling her in the house,biko one of the fake housemate Ese who said her target is Uriel ehnnn...she should take it easy on my love Uriel o . #TeamUriel
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Mama linda,d name of d fake house mate is Ese not See frm Edo state.
ok
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Thank God, that immortality will reduce!
Good news, next is Gifty. Thanks to the night radio broadcast that helped Bassey and the talented Debie Rise.Your sure have a lot to bring.slow and steady baby
is non of my business
Her destiny was sucked away yesterday.
