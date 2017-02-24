Cmon, young African men, c'mon! What is this?

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Hmmmmm.... This hustle eh
Linda point of correction "GREAT GRANDMOTHER "
Oyinbo people set.
Sharp guy, no dulling! Travel go help your family. Kudos to you!
another Yoruba demon marring his great grand ma, na their way anything to get green card.lol
What is love? People at looking for a way to make fortune and change their family stories and social economics status, you are here ranting. You made it tru blogging, others might not. You should get to understand that "there are many ways to kill a rat" . Bros, I Hail your courage...
you can actually see the groom by her left hand side. this other man n woman on the pic seems like couples.
It only shows the amount of poverty,hunger, frustration, bad leadership and chaos in the land
