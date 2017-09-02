 CIPM Global announces a 7 weekends executive graduate conversion programme | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 9 February 2017

CIPM Global announces a 7 weekends executive graduate conversion programme

Download registration form
Chartered Project Management Professional (CPMP). This qualification is for anyone with at least six months project management experience. It is particularly suited to people working as a project team member, as part of a project management office, or has just accepted project management as part of their role.

CPMP can be achieved by following 6 weekends course, with candidates required to sit a three-hour written exam. A person taking the qualification may or may not have some prior knowledge and experience of project management.

CPMP covers a broad range of topics including project stakeholder management, project management plan, project risk management, change control, estimating, business case, procurement, communication, negotiation and more.

This is a good place to start because the entry criteria are easier than other qualifications, and the broad range of topics covered give a good grounding for success in project management.
Next lectures start on the 4th March 2017.


Executive Graduate Conversion Programme for whom?
The Graduate Conversion Programme, is a Fast Track Direct membership programme for holders of Advanced Diploma, HND, PGD, Bachelor’s Degrees, Masters Degrees with minimum of 2 years working experience in Project Management, Operations Mgt, Production, Procurement and Supply Chain Management. Or any other professional bodies certificate approved by the governing council for time to time.

Certification:
At the end of the programme, the institute will issue an Associate Membership Certificate:
1. Chartered Institute of Project Management, Ghana.
2.  Chartered Post Graduate Diploma in Project Management, after payment of induction fee.

Methods of Application:
You can download Membership Application Form via the institute website www.ciscmglobal.org then all completed forms should be submitted with CV, self address stamped envelope, 2 passport, photocopy of credentials with N10,000 for application fee.

Download Application Form Via:
Method of Payment:
Payment could be made via https://www.quickteller.com/cipm
 or
Sterling Bank Plc... Call 08025486416 for further bank details
  
Lectures Days & Time:
The programme is on weekend (Sat. 10am – 5pm ) only and Course Fee: N110, 000
  
Method of Studies: Through or via Classroom Lectures and Distance Leaning method.
Fees:
APPLICATION FORM               N10, 000
COURSE FEE                         N120, 000
                                            -------------------
Total Fees                                N130, 000 Or $500 USD
                                             ------------------
International Applicants Can Pay Via The Below Wallet:
 
17kh83GNywg3vhPbf2aHDUkQZz1w1BSBN2

Fees Covers:
Studying Materials/Handout, Lectures and Examination fee only.

Course/Subjects:
 
     Week 1
  •     Introduction to Project Management
  •  Project Life Cycle
  •  Project Management Processes
      Week 2
  •  Project Integration Management
  •  Project Scope Management
 Week 3
  •  Project Time Management
  •  Project  Scope Management
 Week 4
  •  Project Quality Management
  •  Project Risk Management
 Week 5
  1.  Project Human Resources Management
  2.  Project Communication Management
 Week 6
  •  Project Procurement Management
  •  Project Stakeholder Management
 Week 7
  • Qualifying /Associate Membership Examinations
 

 
FOR FURTHER ENQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT TRAINING PARTNERS
 
ABUJA CENTRE
Suite B 40, First Floor,
Danziya Plaza, Opposite NNPC Mega Station, CBD, Abuja.
Tel: 08093284918, 08033542772
 
 OYO CENTRE
38, Ifelodun Orogun Road,
Opposite Orogun Grammar School, Ibadan.
Tel: 08024780050, 08059336292
Nigeria Head Office /LAGOS CENTRE
Contract and Project Management College
No. 57, Isheri Road, By County Hospital Bus Stop, Ojodu Berger, Ogba-Aguda, Ikeja, Lagos State.
Tel: 07038554668, 08025486416      E-mail: cipmnigeria@cipmglobal.org, www.cipmglobal.org

………….. Enhance your career; it pays to be a Chartered Project Management Professional.
