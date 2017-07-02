 Cindy Crawford stuns on the cover of Vogue magazine | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 February 2017

Cindy Crawford stuns on the cover of Vogue magazine

50 year old supermodel, Cindy Crawford covered Vogue Australia where gave a tell-all interview about fears that her daughter Kaia Gerber, 15, will feel pressure to achieve the same level of success that she had at the height of her career. Check out more photos from the photoshoot after the cut...


Posted by at 2/07/2017 07:40:00 am

4 comments:

Gideon Okorie said...

SEE WHY THAT START OF YOURS IS INCONSEQUENTIAL(UNIMPORTANT)

7 February 2017 at 08:02
Sbtlord Lheeman said...

Nice one




Latest Cheat : Save Enough Income Wasting On Data - Learn How To Browse/Call For Free On All Networks

7 February 2017 at 08:08
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE

GOOD TO SEE





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

7 February 2017 at 09:05

