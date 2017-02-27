 Ciara, her growing baby bump, and her husband step out for Elton John's Academic Award viewing party (Photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 27 February 2017

Ciara, her growing baby bump, and her husband step out for Elton John's Academic Award viewing party (Photos)

Ciara Wilson, pregnant with her second child and the first with her new husband, Russell Wilson, was spotted out with Russell at the annual Elton John Academy Awards viewing party held on Sunday night. Ciara was a co-chair for the AIDS foundation event held in West Hollywood, Los Angeles.



The singer looked radiant in a creme floor length dress and a long satin coat. Her NFL player husband looked handsome in a black tuxedo as he accompanied her to the event. Other celebrities present at the event are Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Freida Pinto and Angela Sarafyan. More photos below...




