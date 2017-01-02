LIS

Wednesday, 1 February 2017

Chuks Okebata’s wife’s name noticeably absent from her late husband’s obituary though other family members were listed

The burial rites for Chuks Okebata, the US army veteran killed by kidnappers in Imo state Nigeria when he returned from the US for the Christmas break, will be held on the 18th of February in North America and the obituary has been released to that effect.

His family members, even as far as his sisters-in-law were listed in the obituary, however, his estranged wife’s name, Cyndy Okebata, was left out. Cyndy and Chuks had two sons together. Hopefully, the family will put all behind them for the sake of the boys.
3 comments:

Anonymous said...

1 February 2017 at 21:40
BONARIO NNAGS said...

May his soul continue to rest in peace.


. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

1 February 2017 at 21:51
christie benjamin said...

RIP!

1 February 2017 at 22:05

