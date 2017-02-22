Chris Brown's friend claims Karrueche filed the restraining order because she's jealous of his new girlfriend!

Chris Brown and his lawyers are fighting mad - and are working on launching an aggressive legal battle with Karrueche Tran – according to sources close to Chris Brown. That’s because his ex has placed a restraining order against him.A Chris confidant told MediaTakeOut.com, “How can she say that Chris hit her, it’s not true. He has cameras everywhere in his home.”
The insider continued, “Chris really learned his lesson with [Rihanna]. Don’t get me wrong, Chris will put hands on a man. But he will never touch a woman again in his life.”
We’re told that Chris investigators are working through THOUSANDS of hours of footage to PROVE HIS INNOCENCE.
But why would Karrueche lie? JEALOUSY – claims Chris pal.
Chris has been trying to get back with Karrueche for two years – but now he’s stopped . . . and he’s in love with another woman.
The insider explained,”Chris Brown has been harassing that b*tch [Karrueche] for two years. But she doesn’t file a restraining order until he gets a new girlfriend. Read between the lines.”
No comments:
Post a Comment