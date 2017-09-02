 Chocolate city president, Audu Maikori and wife celebrate wedding anniversary | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 9 February 2017

Chocolate city president, Audu Maikori and wife celebrate wedding anniversary

President of Chocolate City music group, Audu Maikori, and his wife Zel Ummunna,
are celebrating their wedding anniversary today February 9th. Showering her with loving words on his Facebook page, Audu wrote:

"Happy Anniversary to us. I am lucky to have found a woman who is very beautiful inside , but also looks the part! God is the glue that keeps us and blesses us So we give Him thanks! Zel Umunna Maikori thanks for being there always .Love always ".

Congrats to them.
Posted by at 2/09/2017 10:46:00 am

3 comments:

OSINANL said...

BEAUTIFUL COUPLE

9 February 2017 at 10:51
Abosede Ojuade said...

Congrat to dem.

9 February 2017 at 10:55
Anonymous said...

Audi Audi kenan !with all the pussies wey your dick don enter.. hahaha. Allah bar Ku tare.

9 February 2017 at 10:56

Post a Comment

