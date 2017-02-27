Chinko Ekun & Walinteen Pro signs with international record label "Dek-Niyor Entertainment"

On soaring higher after taking up the challenge to loose 15kg in a month, Chinko Ekun accompanied by his team and Cinematographer Walinteen Pro now become label mate to Dubai to claim his weight loss challenge pay check of N1million got a surprise record deal with the Dubai based record label "Dek-Niyor Entertainment ".
The record deal announced the birth of quality content which is to be churned out of the cabal of the artiste Chinko Ekun and label mate Walinteen Pro.
As we look into the enjoyable future with a foreseeable great experience , Dek-Niyor Entertainment uses this medium to congratulate Chinko Ekun and Walinteen Pro on synching into the bright side of the future.
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLkhinfd2p_qpiqk5ypVOflP3qaKfKI_nR
