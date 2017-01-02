Chinese billionaire, Xiao Jianhua kidnapped from luxury Hong Kong hotel

Chinese Police in a statement says, 'we are still investigating and have reached out to the mainland authorities concerned'.
Xiao is one of China's richest men and controls the Tomorrow Group, a massive holding company with stakes in banks, insurers and property developers. According to Hurun, which analyzes Chinese wealth, Xiao is 46 and has a net worth of $6 billion.
