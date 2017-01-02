LIS

Wednesday, 1 February 2017

Chinese billionaire, Xiao Jianhua kidnapped from luxury Hong Kong hotel

Hong Kong police have confirmed they are investigating the disappearance of Xiao Jianhua, a Chinese billionaire with Canadian citizenship who was reported missing Friday after he was seized from his apartment at the Four Seasons hotel in Hong Kong and taken to mainland China.

Chinese Police in a statement says, 'we are still investigating and have reached out to the mainland authorities concerned'.


Xiao is one of China's richest men and controls the Tomorrow Group, a massive holding company with stakes in banks, insurers and property developers. According to Hurun, which analyzes Chinese wealth, Xiao is 46 and has a net worth of $6 billion.
2/01/2017 09:07:00 am

CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Hope it ends at kidnap and not assassination pls

Long live LIB

1 February 2017 at 09:21
Vivian Reginalds said...

ghen ghen
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

1 February 2017 at 09:22
DAMOLA said...

Enter your comment...Not only in Nigeria,God help us

1 February 2017 at 09:25

