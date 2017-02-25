'China can easily deal with N.Korea, i want to expand our nuclear Arsenal to become the best' - Donald Trump's explodes

According to the Ploughshares Fund, an anti-nuclear group, and the Arms control association, Russia has 7,000 warheads while the United States has 6,800, a situation Trump wants to reverse, in order for the U.S to regain it's military supremacy.
“I am the first one that would like to see ... nobody have nukes, but we’re never going to fall behind any country even if it’s a friendly country, we’re never going to fall behind on nuclear power.'' Trump said on Thursday in an exclusive interview with Reuters at the Oval office.
"It would be wonderful, a dream would be that no country would have nukes, but if countries are going to have nukes, we’re going to be at the top of the pack,"
Trump also talked about China and said he supports the E.U while also saying he will like to see Israel and Palestine settle their conflicts with a two-state solution.
"There's talks of a lot more than that," Trump said, when asked about the missile defence system. "We'll see what happens. But it's a very dangerous situation, and China can end it very quickly in my opinion."
Daryl Kimball, executive director of the independent Arms Control Association non-profit group said:
"Russia and the United States have far more weapons than is necessary to deter nuclear attack by the other or by another nuclear-armed country," .
Trump also said it was late to have a peaceful meeting with Kim Jong Un, blasting Obama's inability to solve the North Korean headache during his administration.
"It's very late. We're very angry at what he's done, and frankly this should have been taken care of during the Obama administration," he said.
No comments:
Post a Comment