Chileans want Alexis Sanchez to quit Arsenal

Alexis Sanchez is a two time continental champion with the national side and the player appears desperate to replicate that form at club level. That seems an unlikely prospect at Arsenal where he is the only player to show any kind of ambition and hunger for success. In fact, speculation is rife the player may seek a move in the coming transfer window as he craves club success.
Chile football fans have called for their star man to leave Arsenal and thousands have signed up to a protest march in order to get him away from the Emirates.
Supporters of the Chilean star claim to be tired of watching him carry the Arsenal side and have created a Facebook event for the protest, which will take place on March 1. Over 7000 fans have signed up for the march which will take place in the capital, Santiago.
'Chileans are tired of watching one of our stars work alone so that their team can move forward,' the description of the event said.
'We do not want him to play in Madrid, not to return to Barcelona, the truth is that we do not give a damn what team to play, we just want to see him fight along with ten others to get results. No more alone.'Sanchez has 20 goals in all competitions for the London club this season, six more than his nearest rival Theo Walcott. The situation is a very delicate one for the Gunners as the player is in the final 18 months of his contract and is yet to commit to a new deal.
