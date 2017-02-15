Chicago gun violence: Toddler, pregnant woman and 26 year old man shot in broad day-light

The police department on Tuesday confirmed that a toddler and a 26-year-old man riding in a car were shot and killed in Chicago in the second deadly incident involving a child in the city in the past two days.
Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the toddler was sitting in a car driven by the child's aunt and was shot in the head. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The man, who was in the passenger seat in front of the child, died at the scene and the woman was wounded. The shooting was captured in a social media video that shows the three in a vehicle, listening to music, when 16 gunshots are heard.
The woman runs from the vehicle screaming and yells that she has been shot in the stomach. The woman, who is pregnant, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, and she and her unborn child are in stable condition.
Guglielmi further said the 26-year-old man who died was a known gang member ans the three were shot in an alleyway on the southwest side of the city by an assailant who got out of a car that was driving by.
