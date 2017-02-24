 Check out the car presented to a winner of a beauty pageant in Plateau state (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 24 February 2017

Check out the car presented to a winner of a beauty pageant in Plateau state (photos)

They say that's a 1991 Honda Civic. Na by force to give car? Lol. See another photo after the cut...



Photo credit: your_village_people15 on instagram...
Posted by at 2/24/2017 08:35:00 pm

41 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Lmao. D babe obviously adores her car gift


...merited happiness

24 February 2017 at 20:40
Victor Kachi said...

Lol. Not bad at all



24 February 2017 at 20:40
NEHOLD said...

24 February 2017 at 20:42
tunde keleko said...

Car na car na abi wetin

24 February 2017 at 20:43
Anonymous said...

Igala is Kogi State not plateau State

24 February 2017 at 20:45
Anonymous said...

24 February 2017 at 20:45
Caleb Okechukwu said...

Igala is kogi oh...not plateau

24 February 2017 at 20:46
Anonymous said...

Of course only in northern Nigeria

24 February 2017 at 20:46
Vivian Reginalds said...

HAHA
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

24 February 2017 at 20:49
Anonymous said...

Lols! I'm sure ds 1991 car is even older than her. Jt manager d ancient of days car.

24 February 2017 at 20:51
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

24 February 2017 at 20:52
Faith Akpomedaye said...

Oh laaaawd y!

24 February 2017 at 20:53
Anonymous said...

How is muss Igala now plateau business? Were u expecting plateau government to give miss Igala SUV?pls,miss linda,free plateau people.

24 February 2017 at 20:56
braintech said...

everybody na king for their lane

24 February 2017 at 20:57
ifeoma's verdict said...

Lol, but linda u bad sha, why ifeomas get bad mouth like dis, at all atall na im bad pass.

24 February 2017 at 20:58
Osagie Paroseman said...

#Savage#,

Well have bread is better than none

24 February 2017 at 21:02
WizzyEsq said...

Igala Is In Kogi State

24 February 2017 at 21:03
MUFC said...

They tried Abeg... They did what their pocket can afford

24 February 2017 at 21:04
brainny said...

lol this one na matches box na,,,hope say fire extinguisher dey inside lol#ISSORAI

24 February 2017 at 21:06
Saphire Muna said...

I thought Igala is in kogi state? Linda at all at all na im be winch... The girl is not complaining

24 February 2017 at 21:09
Anonymous said...

But na car

24 February 2017 at 21:09
Anonymous said...

Atleast she got an automobile..


Meenah_wakil on Instagram

24 February 2017 at 21:10
ORDINARY PEOPLE said...

Even the winners self. Oriegwu

24 February 2017 at 21:10
Anonymous said...

Congrats Miss Igala...

24 February 2017 at 21:13
Anonymous said...

Lwkmd

24 February 2017 at 21:14
Anonymous said...

Well car na car upgrade

24 February 2017 at 21:17
ighodalo ehizogie said...

@linda in 1991, this particular car was like Mercedes E350 of today

24 February 2017 at 21:18
Chidinma Mirian said...

What's this nonsense. Why do people always dupe naive and innocent ladies in the name of peagentry, this is not right.

24 February 2017 at 21:20
Anonymous said...

Lol linda it might be a case where that car is like your Range Rover to the winner. Also, don't forget that it's written miss igala on the car, and that makes me think that it's a village in that State. That might be a serious upgrade from keke

24 February 2017 at 21:23
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Lmao! Why r de falling hands biko?


Long live LIB

24 February 2017 at 21:24
Tex King said...

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhhhahahahahahahahahahahahahahsha

24 February 2017 at 21:25
Anonymous said...

It's better for them. Nobody will want to steal this one or kidnap the owner

24 February 2017 at 21:28
Maverick said...

Linda, this one na miss Igala, no be miss plateau. Anyways na recession car.... They will upgrade after recession. Linda please help me with the phone number Charlie boy gave out last week in his publication or the e-mail address. I need it urgently.

24 February 2017 at 21:29
Amos Mohammed said...

Hahahahahahahah this is not a car this one na vehicle.igala people na only e na de experience recession??

24 February 2017 at 21:29
Mountain Moving Mouth AKA MMM said...

The winner is happy that is what matters

24 February 2017 at 21:29
Dr David Chux.O. said...

Linda Miss Igala is for Kogi people, please get your facts right.

24 February 2017 at 21:30
Anonymous said...

If na me. I no go take am oo, abi she no see the gift package before she entered for the contest?

24 February 2017 at 21:31
Anonymous said...

She just wasted her time and resources.

24 February 2017 at 21:31
Sue'Nero Badare said...

Lol.....

24 February 2017 at 21:39
Anonymous said...

U go look d environment and it gives u ans to d kind of pageant dat took place. Even d car fine pass the winners. Besides it is recession abi

24 February 2017 at 21:39

