Chai Phyno don collect Jay Jay Okocha babe ooo!

They were both there live and made it an exciting one for her customers and other important personalities present. New Age products with top quality chargers, power banks and batteries have now launched their new outlet to serve their customers in the eastern region. After a two week AWOOF promo where 3 winners went home with N500,000, N300,000 & N200,000 respectively which was presented by the brand ambassador Jay JayOkocha. See more pictures below.
• For any enquiries and bulk prices call 08124418873 and 08096178405 or visit www.newagechargers.com . Also follow @newagechargers on facebook,twitter&instagram.
More photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment