Celebs react on Twitter after Club sacks over-weight goalkeeper for eating pie while playing Arsenal

A betting company, SunBets offered 8/1 that Wayne, 46, would eat a pie in Monday’s game, and then the second choice goalkeeper ate a pie during the match. According to FA rules, its a crime for a footballer from any of England's 8 divisions to participate in betting and it's believed he participated in betting for him munch the 'pie'.
Reports also emerged that the bets placed on him eating the pie were done by Wayne's friends .
Sutton United on Tuesday afternoon then forced him to resign leading many celebs to criticize the decision of the club with an online petition asking for the club to re-employ him reaching nearly 100 signatures and the term 'piegate' tending on Twitter.
Football analysts are also incensed at the development as incidents like Luis Suarez biting a player at the World Cup, racially abusing Patrice Evra, Eric Cantona kicking a fan and Zidane headbutting a player has never led a club to sack these players so why should Wayne's case be treated so harshly.
Wayne told the BBC’s World at One:
“In no way did I put anyone in jeopardy of that - this is not the case here, this is just a bit of fun and me being hungry.
Wayne also claimed it was a “pasty” — although Sun Bets still paid out as the definition of a pie is a “filling totally encased in pastry”.
Sutton Manager Paul Doswell said:
“It’s a very sad end to what was a good story. It’s clear in FA rules you’re not allowed to bet — and whether it was a fun bet, or whatever it was, it wasn’t acceptable. It’s with a very heavy heart, because he was a good friend of mine.”
Sutton Football club said in a statement:
“We are naturally disappointed Wayne’s time with us should end in this manner and would like to thank him for his contribution to the club and wish him well for the future.”
Players in the top eight tiers of English football have been banned since 2015 from betting on any matches anywhere in the world.
Gambling Commission director Richard Watson warned last night: “Integrity in sport is not a joke and we have opened an investigation to establish exactly what happened.”
The FA through a spokesman added: “We are investigating to establish whether there has been any breach of FA rules relating to betting.”
A spokesman for SunBets said:
“As a responsible operator, we are investigating the allegations that have been made and are liaising with the UKGC accordingly. Until our investigation is complete, it is inappropriate to comment further.”
