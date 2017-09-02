 Celebrate Valentine with smouldering discounts from Nne-eka Residence and Spa | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 9 February 2017

Celebrate Valentine with smouldering discounts from Nne-eka Residence and Spa

 To celebrate this year's Valentine, Nne-eka Residence is giving 20% off lodging and 20% off Spa treatments. That’s right! Let's help make your Valentine memorable.


 Get to bask in her fresh, clean and peaceful aura while you enjoy complimentary Internet and WIFI access, Free Gym and Free swimming.

You can also lodge in our luxurious apartments ideal for Short let and Long Stay, and perfect for corporate guests wishing to stay close to Lagos International Airport.

The Spa located inside Nne-eka residence is the perfect place to relax body, mind and restore well-being for a fully personalized experience. The spa is an exclusive location where warming light, fragrance and music create a calming oriental atmosphere.
 Open to both residents and external clients, the spa offers services of international Asian professional masseurs who are also trained in the art of aromatherapy and other massage styles and treatments such as:
·         Thai massage
·         Stone massage
·         Herbal massage
·         Slimming Massage
·         Waxing
·         Deep Tissue Massage
·         Full Body Massage
·         Breast Firming Massage with Special oils
·         Pregnancy Massage
·         Paraffin Massage
·         Facials
·         Pedicure/Manicure, Sauna, Steam Bath and other relaxation and beauty treatments. 

Spa Services are available via bookings/appointment

Nne-eka Residence is located at 18, Osolo Way, Off Muritala Mohammed International Airport Road.
Promo runs from February 11th to 19th

Do visit www.nneekaresidence.com for more details
Contact us on +2347038216412, +2348030580729, +2348060721467 or email info@nneekaresidence.com

Don’t Imagine It, Live the Experience!







