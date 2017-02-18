 Car bomb in Turkey kills 3-year-old, wounds 15 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 18 February 2017

Car bomb in Turkey kills 3-year-old, wounds 15

Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu is reporting that a 3-year-old boy died and at least 15 other people were wounded when a car bomb exploded on Friday, February 17, 2017 in south-astern Turkry. Sanliurfa Gov. Gungor Azim Tuna told the news agency that a person parked the car near a housing complex in Viransehir for members of the judicial system and detonated the bomb with a remote device. The suspect is between 18 and 20 years old, the governor said.The dead boy was the son of a court clerk while the injured suffered minor wounds.
2/18/2017 07:59:00 am

Esther Norah said...

It shall never be well with this Islamic terrorist RIP baby period

18 February 2017 at 08:13

