Car bomb in Turkey kills 3-year-old, wounds 15

Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu is reporting that a 3-year-old boy died and at least 15 other people were wounded when a car bomb exploded on Friday, February 17, 2017 in south-astern Turkry. Sanliurfa Gov. Gungor Azim Tuna told the news agency that a person parked the car near a housing complex in Viransehir for members of the judicial system and detonated the bomb with a remote device. The suspect is between 18 and 20 years old, the governor said.The dead boy was the son of a court clerk while the injured suffered minor wounds.
1 comment:
It shall never be well with this Islamic terrorist RIP baby period
Post a Comment