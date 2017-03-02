Cameroon to play Egypt in AFCON final as Ghana's 35-year wait for success continues

After sturdy defending from Avram Grant coached Ghana, who haven't won the nations cup in 35 years, Cameroon without much stellar names in their squad, broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute after shabby goalkeeping from Ghana's Abdul Razak, then at the cusp of full time , Cameroon had a breakaway strike that allowed Christian Bassogog to seal the result for Cameroon.
Ghana will have to wait for another two years to break the AFCON 'curse' while Cameroon will face favorites Egypt in the final.
More photos from the match below...
