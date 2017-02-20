Cameroon loses $1.39m over Internet shutdown

An international human rights group monitoring the internet outage has revealed that businesses in Cameroon have lost over $1.39 million as the internet shutdown in the country enters the fourth week.
The government on Wednesday, January 18, 2017, ordered the suspension of internet services to the English speaking Northwest and Southwest Cameroon forcing lawyers’ and teachers’ into an indefinite strike. Read here
In a letter to the Cameroon telecom firms, Access Now, an international non-profit and human rights group urged the firms to come together in helping to restore internet access following the outrageous loss.
'We write to urgently request your support in restoring internet access in the South West and North West regions of Cameroon. We ask that you publicly identify the steps you are taking to restore access to the internet in Cameroon,' the letter reads
Last week, UN special rapporteur on freedom of expression, David Kaye, said a network shutdown of this scale violated international law.
'It not only suppresses public debate but also deprives Cameroonians of access to essential services and basic resources.'
Mr. Kaye also urged the Cameroon government to restore internet facilities immediately.
Source: The East African
