Wednesday, 8 February 2017

Calling the #UnapologeticallyDriven! Apply now and join the Access Bank School of Banking Excellence

What does it take to be #UnapologeticallyDriven? Confidence, wit and serious determination to stand out from the crowd.

If you think you fit the bill, Access Bank wants you to join its team. The Bank is currently calling for applications to the Access Bank Entry Level Training Programme 2016/2017.


With a significant presence in 9 African countries and the United Kingdom, interested applicants could potentially work with the leading, multiple award-winning financial institution that is well on its way to achieving a world-class status.

Upon selection, candidates will be equipped in a 4-month intensive training programme at the School of Banking Excellence.
Requirements include:
  •  A graduate with a minimum of Second Class Upper Division, and a maximum age of 24 years for Bachelor’s Degree (26 years for lawyers with a Law degree)
  •  A graduate with a minimum of a Second Class Lower, a Master’s degree from top tier Universities and a maximum age of 26 years.
Applications close on February 14th, 2017
The 2-Year Frontline Internship Programme is also available for graduates with a minimum of a Second Class Lower Division degree from an acceptable university.

To apply or find out more about the Entry Level Training Programme, please visit www.accessbankplc.com/access-careers

