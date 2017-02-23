 California Natural Foods announces Stephanie Linus as Brand Ambassador for Green Valley Oatmeal | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Thursday, 23 February 2017

California Natural Foods announces Stephanie Linus as Brand Ambassador for Green Valley Oatmeal

Star actress, movie director, and producer Stephanie Linus has just clinched a new deal as the brand ambassador for Green Valley Oatmeal. The actress recently signed up with California Natural Foods to represent the brand’s interest in Africa.

 
This brand of high quality and healthy oatmeal is a product of California Natural Foods, a company committed to maintaining the freshness and high-quality standards of all products.
Speaking on her recent deal, Stephanie said she is honoured to be filling this role and she is poised to promote this healthy and nutritious brand to the best of her ability.

“GreenValley Oatmeal is my personal favourite and I’m so glad to be representing this unique brand. Not only is it a very healthy option, it is also very affordable and good for everyone.”
Green Valley Oatmeal comes in beautiful and attractive packaging for individual and group/family consumption. Unlike many other brands, Green Valley Oatmeal is soft and easy to prepare. Asides from the traditional oatmeal pudding mostly served for breakfast, it can also be used for other recipes such as cookies, cakes and more.
It is already selling in major retail stores and supermarkets nationwide.
Posted by at 2/23/2017 03:18:00 pm

4 comments:

OSINANL said...

CONGRATS TO HER

23 February 2017 at 15:43
Saphire Muna said...

Nwa-ada is really representing us well... God bless nigeria










..........Jesus is Lord..........

23 February 2017 at 15:55
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Kudos to her


...merited happiness

23 February 2017 at 16:04
ahabike daniel said...

Let's Win more

23 February 2017 at 16:16

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts