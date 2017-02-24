Caitlyn Jenner lashes out at Donald Trump’s Transgender Bathroom bill

Apparently Caitlyn Jenner, missed the part which said it was up to each individual state to either allow transgender people use any bathroom or not because, Jenner released a video statement on various social media platforms lashing out at the President, saying he should call her. She said:
“I have a message for the trans kids of America: You’re winning. I know it doesn’t feel like it today or every day, but you’re winning,” Jenner said. “Very soon, we will win full freedom nation-wide and it’s going to be with bipartisan support. You can help by checking out the National Center for Transgender Equality and letting Washington hear you loud and clear.” Watch the video below:
Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me. pic.twitter.com/XwYe0LNUOq— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) February 24, 2017
