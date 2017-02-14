Buy an acre today

Don’t save your hard earned money where you can spend it, Save it in land - Yes!!! Why?
- It and Asset and ONLY APPRECIATES!!!
- You can’t borrow someone.
- You can’t eat it.
- You can’t spend it.
- It gives over 200% ROI guarantee in few years - no fixed deposit does that.
- You can sell in 10 years and send your child to HARVARD University. Yes.
- Don’t TELL your friends in 10 years “I knew when they sold this place for just 800k an Acre” - If you don’t buy now.
Location: Opposite Day Waterman College Sagamu - Kobape Ogun State. 3 mins from Ogun State Govt metropolitan Expansion.
What you get after payment:
1.You get the Land and Clear Allocation of Acres bought
2. You get cover receipt
3. You get Contract of Sale
4. You get copy of Global Survey
5. You get Deed of Agreement (Legal Document Indicating Sales)
Opt for payment plan:
Up to 3 months payment plan is available - Initial deposit of N400,000
Up to 6 months payment plan is available - Initial deposit of N450,000
Register here to get a call: http://bit.ly/A2WGreenLa
ndEstate
You can call us on 07034552079 or 08078390406 for details.
Passing Over Opportunities Repeatedly makes people - P.O.O.R. Take ACTION NOW!!!
