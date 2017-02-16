Burlington drops Ivanka's products as the dump trump campaign gathers steam

Fashion retailer, Burlington has followed in the steps of Nordstrom and dropped Ivanka Trump's products. A search on their website comes up empty when previously, there was plenty Ivanka merchandise. It's unclear if the brand is still being sold in stores. Burlington is yet to comment. A recent search for 'Ivanka Trump' brought up the message, 'Sorry, we are not getting any results for the brand you've searched.'
Remember her dad, US President Donald Trump complained when Nordstrom boycotted Ivanka tweeting:
'My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!'.
Wonder what he'll do now.
No comments:
Post a Comment