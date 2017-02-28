"Buhari will be back in approximately three months" Primate Ayodele shares prophecies

Primate Babatunde Ayodele, founder and general overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has revealed that he received a prophecy from God about when president Buhari will return to the country and also where Nigeria's next president will come from, saying that it will neither be from PDP nor APC.
While speaking to reporters yesterday, Primate Ayodele revealed that Buhari will return to the country in approximately three months, however, he will be unable to properly fulfill his duties as president due to his failing health.
"When the president returns, his government will continue to fluctuate, this is almost certain. Buhari has a good vision for this country, but his health condition is his bane. He will be back in approximately three months," Daily Post reports Ayodele to have said.
He also revealed that if Buhari dies, Nigeria's democracy will face a serious threat. He said;
“As a Christian, I am taking the prayer for President Buhari’s health to the Sultan’s palace in Sokoto because his death will cause troubles to Nigeria’s democracy."
Ayodele hinted that Nigeria could integrate unless there's spiritual intervention and mentioned that there is a curse on the seat of the presidency.
“Right now, the Lord has given me some names of people that will take Nigeria forward, but I am not revealing them just yet. Those jostling now are not even part of them. Let us pray that we do not disintegrate as a nation," He said.
“The Lord told me that there is a need to act on the presidency because, like I told you some months ago, there is a curse on the seat of the president since the time of Tafawa Balewa, and if this is not reversed, there is no one who will not have one misfortune or another. The people in power should take note.
He continued,
“Fridays and Sundays should be dedicated to prayers for the Villa and this is the role of all religious leaders in the country."
He proceeded to speak of a new party which will be formed and which will supersede both PDP and APC.
"2019 will break northern Nigeria and the All Progressives Congress. Makarfi will not get justice at the Supreme Court while Atiku will return to the PDP and most of the people there who want to contest will not get a ticket. The former vice president may not achieve his mission there because Sheriff has a mission. I see a new party, a kind of strong alliance is coming; it is neither PDP nor APC.”
Prophecy is not the same with speculation, guess work and common sense political analysis. Prophecy is the revealed word of God so the man should speak for himself if God has not told him anything!!!
