Friday, 24 February 2017

Buhari, Osinbajo, APC never promised to make N1 equal to $1- Presidential aide, Bashir Agmade says

According to President Buhari's Personal Assistant, Bashir Ahmad, President Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and APC never promised to make N1 equal to $1.
Posted by at 2/24/2017 11:20:00 am

5 comments:

Anonymous said...

they seen to forget soo soon

24 February 2017 at 12:01
Anonymous said...

Cheii, o ka anyi si je. This people are bunch of liars, bonario and aboki come and defend your useless APC cohorts. Ndi ara ekwensu ha akpo oku.

24 February 2017 at 12:10
Neneh Diallo said...

Fuck them and let them go to hell bitches, with all the problems/ hunger their citizens are going through is what they should be saying, nonsense

24 February 2017 at 12:15
Anonymous said...

Of course not. They promised to make it $1 to N1000.

24 February 2017 at 12:18
Anonymous said...

Mr Man Don't worry, d evidence wil soon surface

24 February 2017 at 12:19

