Buhari is a victim of transparency, he is hale and hearty- Lai Mohammed says

“I can say it without any equivocation, Mr President is well, he is hale and he is hearty; no question about that. “I want to assure you, Mr President is well and he is in absolutely no danger. Mr. President, like I said elsewhere, is probably a victim of his own transparency. He was going on leave, he did what the constitution said he should do, transmitted it to the National Assembly and Acting President was put in place. And he said `while I am on leave, I am going to conduct some medical tests’ which many, or all of us do without announcing it.’’ Mohammed said it was surprising that Buhari was pronounced dead by some people, less than six hours after he arrived in London.He noted with regret that even those, who saw the President board the aircraft in Abuja en route London, claimed that he was flown to that country via an air ambulance.
The minister, who said that the vice president speaks with president Buhari on a daily basis, added:
“I can assure you that the President is well he is hale and hearty and there is absolutely no cause for concern.’’Reacting to the suggestion that the Federal Ministry of Information should be releasing hourly bulletins on the President’s health condition, Mohammed said there was no need for that.
“Mr President is not ill, he is not in hospital and there is no reason to give anybody any bulletin about his health, pure and simple,’’ he said.
Mr lie.. If he is nt in d hospital thn where is he?
If he's hale and hearty as you claim, he should come back na
Hale, hearthy and has abandoned his country for weeks now. Make thunder fire you.....Mohagoat
Then why is he still in the UK instead of the country he was elected to lead..
Its Ok. You can't hide smoke. I wonder why people r giving themselves headache over this issue.
