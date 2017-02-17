'Buhari has his right to his vacation; if Buhari will speak to Nigerians, it will be his choice'- Femi Adesina

Speaking on the programme, 'This Morning on TVC', Mr Femi Adesina,, Special Adviser on Media & Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, responded to those who doubt the authenticity of the photos of Senator Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara when they visited President Buhari in London, by calling them haters of the president. He said:
‘Mr. President will not speak to Nigerians because he has the ‘right to his vacation, we don’t need to intrude.
‘Buhari has his right to his vacation; if Buhari will speak to Nigerians, it will be his choice, his prerogative, we don’t need to intrude. What some people want to do is to ram it dawn his throat… it is a point of principle that Buhari is not speaking to Nigerians.’
‘It is a matter of opinion and they are welcome to their opinion as there are some people who don’t want to believe the words of others and no matter what you say or do you have not done it well, hence you leave them to their opinion.’
See ur mouth mr femi adesina" if buhari will speak to Nigerians it will be his choice.buhari has a right to his vacation.Rubbish! Arrant nonsense" u think Nigerians are daft quantinu! 2019 is around d corner.and talking about vacation is it the one dat was extended amidst rumours of buharis ill health.
Giant of Africa sha ooo, but he will speak to Trump dts cool. I think it's high time they noticed Nigerians are not interested any longer unless some that needs the national cake, some are used to hard times. So Mr man chop the money to the fullest cos I know it's all about "MONEY"
this man is stupid...his choice...jeez as a president you lost every right towads owning a choice..we are your one and only choice...
Femi adesina, this is the height of foolishness on your part. Don't worry, Nigerians will go on vacation in the next apc campaign come 2019.
Wait oo mr femi.. Wish u could get this, so when Buhari wanted to campaign he doesn't have choices, but now he's the president he has choices, if an employee in the federal government level is doing what Buhari is doing by not coming to work to perform his/her duties .. Am sure he or she would av bin fired. From ur quote, he has right to his vacation. Mr femi, get sense now. Please!
Vacation is over, work to do, Mr clueless.
Buhari has no respect for Nigerians!
D man is a very stupid man for dar statement he made... how can he say if d president wana speak wit Nigerians it's his choice... na president for him house abi president of nigeria.... dar man needs to b flogged nd hanged... fool,idiot,senseless monkeys
It is indeed worrisome that since Buhari came to power in 2015, over 3,000 thousand people of southeast and south-south extraction have been murdered in cold blood for no other reason than peacefully demanding an independent state of Biafra or at least for a renegotiated and restructured Nigeria where our people would have unfettered freedom to externalize their God-given faculties. The latest militarization of the southeast and south-south by the Nigerian military has once more demonstrated the naivety of the Buhari government and its penchant to shed the blood of our people. In truth, Buhari’s brutal military assault on the southeast and south-south code-named “Operation Python Dance’’ can best be described as criminal and a full declaration of war against our people. This suffocating military operation has been programmed to last till January 2017. Until then, the southeast and south-south would remain in a state of siege by the Nigerian military, which has effectively transformed itself into an occupying force.
Killed in Igwe Biafra land by Nigeria
The burial of Mazi Uwakwe Justus Ikechi murdered by Nigeria forces in Biafra
This military onslaught is the latest in the litany of atrocities so far unleashed on the people of the south-east and south-south in this country and a continuation of the northern establishment resolve to over-run our political space by force and impose Sharia law on our people. This evil imposition did not start today. It is rooted in history. But what is also rooted in history is that, as a people, we have weathered these storms. There is no doubt that in the present circumstances, we will overcome because that is our heritage as the sons and daughters of the living God. In the 19th century, the brutality and high-handedness of the Royal Niger Company (RNC) was vehemently resisted by our people especially during the Akassa war of that period. In 1929, our woman courageously fought against the draconian British tax regime. From times past, our people have always shown tremendous resolve to resist suppression and oppression from the enemies.
There is no doubt that the Nigerian establishment, over the years, has initiated several strategies to route us of our homeland to no avail. The events of the Nigerian civil war, doubtless presented the Nigerian establishment the rare opportunity to wipe us out in a planned genocidal program. Buhari was part and parcel of that genocidal pogrom. His brutality and cold efficiency in prosecuting the war against our people has been recorded on the pristine walls of time. Even after the civil war, we were further subjected to economic and physical genocide. Concerted and official attempts have been made to cannibalize demographic our strength and present us as minority ethnic group. At each turn, we have come forth like pure gold. But let it be known to all the forces of darkness in this country, that time is coming, and now it is, when the scroll of the mindless iniquities committed against our people will be unfolded and all the persons who dealt with us treacherously will be judged.
It is the height of leadership idiocy for anybody to think that in 2016 the government could fiddle with the idea of re-inventing the earth-scorch policy of old, which was deployed to devastating effect in a choreographed plot to annihilate our people. General Muhammadu Buhari should be told in clear language that as his forebears failed woefully, so also he will fail miserably. I am not surprised with what Boko Haram is doing in the far-north. Irrespective of the interpretation anyone may adopt in explaining the bloodletting in that region of the country, I am persuaded that Boko Haram is God’s own judgment in avenging the gruesome killing of our people in Nigeria. The blood of our people which the Nigerian soil has drunk is crying out to God for vengeance. God’s ears are not closed nor His hands too short to redeem His people. The tide of this Divine judgment cannot be reversed by using “Operation Python Dance’’ to intimidate our people and cripple our economy.
That the present Buhari government has not been able to read the hand writing on the wall is a sign of the tragedy that awaits this country. Just like the handwriting appeared in the time of Belshazzar to pass judgment on Babylon, the same handwriting has appeared on the walls of Nigeria to proclaim that Nigeria has been weighted in the balance and found wanting, and very soon the country would be divided among her ethnic nationalities. This is the simple truth starring us in the face. Yes! The blindness and revulsion against our people may not allow the present leadership to see or appreciate this imminent reality; but it is the reality all the same.
That's for the people that cares to know his where about! But the lies is too much.
What exactly do you people want? Speak to say what? I don't care if your intentions are good or bad but there is someone acting for him. So, Please - Please - please allow the President to be
Oga femi. It's not his choice. He didn't choose to be our president. We chose him. If we demand to see him . It's also our right. I pay my tax . He uses my tax money to go on vacation. We demand to see him.
If he is truly fine . We want to know
Then you ask us to pray for him to recover abi? If it is his right to refuse to speak to us, then he should pray for himself to recover. Its his business if he lives or dies.
When will our leaders learn to serve with sincerity and integrity.am afraid of the future of this country.who do they want to be and bring the expected change.am just disappointed
