Tuesday, 7 February 2017

Budget for catering equipment in Aso Rock can pay minimum wage for 10,000 Nigerians- Ben Bruce

Senator Ben Murray Bruce took to his twitter handle this morning to condemn some of the things in the 2017 budget. Continue to read...


2/07/2017 09:09:00 am

8 comments:

Davido's driver said...

How about the profit made from popcorn and movie ticket sales? He should donate to IDP

7 February 2017 at 09:12
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Tell them ooooooooooo how i wish these animals will hear but THEY WON'T BECAUSE THEY ARE WICKED
PLEASE GUYS THIS IS REAL APC LIFESTYLES FOR UNA so open una blind eyes oo
Apc... Party's of liars.
Apc. Protection of fulani militia group.
Apc..haters of truth and critics but love praises.
Apc...party of dictatorship.
Apc...islamization agenda party.
Apc...wicked desperate men.
Apc. Looters and criminals with new name.
Apc....sponsors of evil,kidnappers,chibok girls and boko harams.
Apc.haters of papa trump.
Apc..haters of Niger deltans and ibos
apc. Party of clueless,incompetent and brain dead men
apc..ASSOCIATION OF PROTECTED CRIMINALS. Satanic party shame to that youth supporting them ur future is gone.RUN RUN RUN AWAY FROM APC OOOOOOOOOOO IF U WANT TO LIVE OOOO terrorist brain dead buhari ur time is up.
Don't put a CROWN ON A CLOWN
AND EXPECT A KING that's what terrorist buhari and apc are


















#sad indeed

7 February 2017 at 09:15
Sister chiggy said...

Ewoooo.....so what next? The ills are so much. I am personally tired of hearing about them.can someone please profer solutions.... Ben bruce...what do you suggest we do?

7 February 2017 at 09:16
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

NO COMMON SENSE IN OUR ECONOMY..... NO CONSCIENCE AT ALL





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

7 February 2017 at 09:18
dee boi said...

I keep saying dis govt is full of corrupt people with innocent faces... dee

7 February 2017 at 09:20
Erica Ebong said...

Its quite a pity that the very thing this govt accused GEJ for are the exact things they are doing and even worse. Smh

7 February 2017 at 09:21
Stella Igbokei said...

I wonder are they saying the catering equipments used the previous year are obsolete. God save us from this leaders o

7 February 2017 at 09:22
BONARIO NNAGS said...

It's so unfortunate when someone like Bruce who ought to know better make fallacious comments so as to have ignorant Nigerians attacking the government.
The amount he claimed budgeted for the Vice president's gate house was from the former administration, when Buhari came in, Prof Osibanjo decided to stay at the Aguda house so as to save cost of constructing another residence for the Vice president.
The as for the 2.9billion he claimed was budgeted for honoraria for the Presidency and it's agency, it will do you so much good as a Nigerian to research on the agencies under the presidency.
This is so painful how someone like Bruce deliberately make fallacious comments to set the people against the government.
But he has said nothing about his state Bayelsa owing workers salary while the state approved 3billion loan for the purchase of cars for the state house of Assembly members.
It's quite a pity.


. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

7 February 2017 at 09:25

