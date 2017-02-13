 Britney Spears....she doesn't look like she's aging well | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 13 February 2017

Britney Spears....she doesn't look like she's aging well

This is what the 36 year old looked like when she attended the Clive Davis pre-Grammy awards on Saturday. Many of her fans feel she's not aging well...




13 comments:

williams dennis said...

too much plastic already linda

13 February 2017 at 17:09
adamz blackpharoah said...

Unfortunately aint qat no fuccz left to qive *linda do something*

13 February 2017 at 17:12
christie benjamin said...

I noticed it too...no thanks to plastic surgery.

13 February 2017 at 17:18
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

She looks way older


...merited happiness

13 February 2017 at 17:22
Anonymous said...

She looks like one who went for surgical facial enhancement n got botched. She looks way older than 36...

13 February 2017 at 17:24
Ify Tams said...

Omo!She looks old!

13 February 2017 at 17:28
Anonymous said...

She's white

13 February 2017 at 17:31
Free MTN Recharge card said...

She is getting old ooooooooo.......

13 February 2017 at 17:32
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Just bcos she's not undergoing plastic surgeries right? World people wheh Don o!

Long live LIB

13 February 2017 at 17:33
chosengospel said...

She's been through a lot.

13 February 2017 at 17:34
Anonymous said...

It's not surgery, since that her breakdown she's been in daily medication. She's bipolar, that's why she's aaging fast.

13 February 2017 at 17:41

