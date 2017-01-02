British Council honours 4 Nigerian Schools at the 3rd edition of the International School Awards (ISA)

The ceremony hosted educationists from both the private and public sectors, schools, colleges and members of the public.
The British Council International School Award started in 1999 to recognise schools leading the way in instilling a global dimension into the learning experience of children and young people.
The schools received the prestigious award, in recognition of their work in implementing core teaching and learning skills that shape global thinking and build global citizens in the class room where learners are taught to shape the future for themselves and future generations.
The representative of British council, Louisa Waddingham in her remarks emphasised the need for educators to recognise and solve problems in innovative ways that facilitate constructive human relationships.
She added that the School Leadership programme focuses on developing essential leadership skills while uniquely applying these skills to the context of embedding an international dimension in the curriculum and ethos of a school.
Principal Consultant, Leading Learning Ltd and Former Executive Director, Corona Schools Trust Council- Folasade Adefisayo in her address; noted that the quality of teaching had significant impact on the success of a child and the society at large, irrespective of background or innate skills and talents. According to her, ‘‘the system cannot rise beyond the level of its teachers.''
The British Council is the United Kingdom’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities that create international opportunities for the people of the United Kingdom and other countries and build trust between them worldwide. The Council operates in more than 100 countries with a staff strength of about 8,000 including 2,000 teachers who work with thousands of professionals and policy makers and millions of young people every year by teaching English, sharing the arts and delivering education and society programmes.
