Boy, 16, stabs friend, 17, over argument about clothes

The friends got into an argument when Musi went to collect his hat from the suspect's house. This led to a fight between them over borrowed clothes and the 16-year-old reached for a knife and stabbed the deceased in his chest.
Free State police spokesman, Sergeant Mamello Mokhuoane relaying what happened said.
“It is alleged Musi went to his friend’s house to fetch his cap when a fight broke out between them about clothes that they had borrowed from each other.”
“The 16- year-old boy allegedly stabbed Musi once on the chest. The 16-year-old suspect then fled the scene on foot. Thabong police and Emergency Services were summoned to the scene. Emergency Services personnel certified Musi dead on the scene.”The suspect handed himself in yesterday and a case of murder was registered at Thabong police for further investigation after which the boy was released to his grandmother's custody as he is a minor and cannot be detained.
He is due to appear at the Welkom Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.
