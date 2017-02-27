Bola Tinubu says he cannot rule out the possibility of ruling Nigeria

In an exclusive chat with Sahara Reporters, National Leader of APC, Bola Tinubu, says he cannot rule out the possibility of him ruling Nigeria. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu last Friday, Tinubu said:
“You see there is nothing wrong with such ambition. It depends on the timing and the environment and what political leadership dictates. I will not brush aside such an aspiration. It has been historical even that Buhari tried first, second, third, and forth before he got it. Resilience, determination, and clarity of purpose. Maybe as a senator, maybe as a president, you cannot rule it out. How can I rule such a thing out, the opportunity to service my country but you only do that when there is a vacancy”.
