Boko Haram cuts off a member's limbs for wanting to leave the group

He revealed this to newsmen during a press briefing yesterday in Maiduguri organised by Major General Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Vanguard reports.
According to his account of the incident, he told a friend and fellow Boko haram member, Hassan Dan-Guduma, that he wanted to renounce his membership because he no longer shared the same ideals as the group. Hassan pretended to agree but went on to betray him, bringing with him other members of the group to punish Muhammad for his decision.
“They said I was planning to expose them, so they did this to me. After they chopped off my right hand and left leg, they threw me into a culvert, where I was left struggling, until soldiers came and rescued me.
"All I can say is that all we had been told by Boko Haram leaders were lies and misleading. I never joined them to kill anyone,” Muhammad said.Major General Irabor revealed that Muhammad is still being interrogated as regards the activities of his former sect members.
