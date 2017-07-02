 Boko Haram attacks military base in Yobe state | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 February 2017

Boko Haram attacks military base in Yobe state

Suspected Boko Haram members yesterday attacked a military base in Yobe state and attacked Sasawa community in the state, burning many houses and other properties. According to residents of the community, the sect members arrived in three Hilux vans and two motorcycles.

The sect members reportedly dislodged the military men in the community. The state commissioner of police, Sumonu Abdulmaliki, confirmed the attack to newsmen.
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Hope no life was lost.


7 February 2017 at 11:19
Alloy Chikezie said...

Attacked a military base? How daring.

7 February 2017 at 11:23
OSINANL said...

OKAY!

7 February 2017 at 11:29
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Hmmmmmm

7 February 2017 at 12:17

