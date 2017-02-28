Body of an old man killed in an accident left at the scene 24 hours later

According to Facebook user, Kehinde Kayode, who shared the photos, he witnessed the accident which happened on 27th February, 2017 at 8:40 pm. He came back to the scene more than 24 hours later and found the lifeless body still lying on the road. He wrote;
"Ok this is serious...I closed from work and witnessed an accident around 8:40pm yesterday, old man was knocked down by one okada rider at this very busy dugbe junction in ibadan, OYO state....OK 24hrs later I came back to pay "Nepa bills" exactly 11:15am at that same junction and to my greatest surprise I found the lifeless body of that man still lying there and nobody seems to care about it."
24 hours later? Yesterday was the 27th. There must be a mixup somewhere in this story.
It is sad. May he rest in peace. The local authorities should do the needful ASAP.
Facebook user Kehinde Kayode (and LIB), please not that 8.40pm yesterday till 11.15am today is not 24 hours.
