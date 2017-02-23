Bodies of at least 74 African migrants wash up on coast of Libya (photos)

At least 74 bodies of African migrants have washed ashore on the coast of Libya. According to the the Libyan Red Crescent, the bodies were found near the western Libyan city of Zawiya on Monday. Speaking to Associated Press, Red Crescent spokesman Mohammed al-Misrati, said he feared more dead bodies might surface as there are more bodies floating out at sea, but they do not have a means to retrieve them.
He also revealed that they found a torn rubber boat, the kind that usually carries up to 120 people near the scene.
Misrati added that local authorities will take the bodies to a cemetery in the capital, Tripoli, that is allocated for unidentified persons.
