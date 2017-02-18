Bobrisky's 'BAE' makes him cry for 4-hours on Snapchat
Lol, Bobrisky cried for close to 4-hours on Snapchat today. Y'all know he cries from time to time..This time they were tears of heartbreak. Bobrisky said his mystery BAE keeps hurting him because he's nice and calm. More after the cut..
8 comments:
Dis guy needs rehabilitation
...merited happiness
WTF???
Lol. This guy na clown I swear.
Pekele-pekele
Wetin we no go read from this @BobCHICKEN
@Galore
Who gives a FUCK!!!
I feel like whipping him with a Police belt and gouging his eyes afterward.
Are you the 'bae' Linda?
Attention seeker and media manipulator. For those who care like Linda lkeji.
hizzzzzzzzzz
Post a Comment