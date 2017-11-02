 BNS Records releases double dose for long thirsty fans | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 11 February 2017

BNS Records releases double dose for long thirsty fans

Lagos socialites Shyboss and Bnaira who have been off the music scene for a couple of months have decided to launch the beginning of the love month with a hit banger respectively for their fans.
The duo who have been off the music scene for close to four months decide to come back with two new videos as loyal fans have been hungry for the BNS spice.

Bnaira who recently got mentioned on the Forbes list as one of Nigeria’s richest kid, put his passion and thanksgiving attitude in this new video tagged “HALLELUJAH”. According to him, this video is a sober reflection of how grateful he is to God for is musical and business sojourn. 

Concurrently, Shyboss is also ready to tell the world, how far he will go for his woman in this hit jam “NENE”. This video was shot in the U.K and was directed by one of the United Kingdom’s finest video director.

These videos remain a must watch for every BNS fan and the general public.
Watch the two videos below...




NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


...merited happiness

11 February 2017 at 20:26
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Music is not his calling.
Beautiful video with wack song.
He's not ready yet.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

11 February 2017 at 20:45

