BNS Records releases double dose for long thirsty fans

The duo who have been off the music scene for close to four months decide to come back with two new videos as loyal fans have been hungry for the BNS spice.
Concurrently, Shyboss is also ready to tell the world, how far he will go for his woman in this hit jam “NENE”. This video was shot in the U.K and was directed by one of the United Kingdom’s finest video director.
These videos remain a must watch for every BNS fan and the general public.
Watch the two videos below...
2 comments:
Nice
...merited happiness
Music is not his calling.
Beautiful video with wack song.
He's not ready yet.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Post a Comment