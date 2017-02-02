Blessing Egbe’s New Movie, ‘The Woman’ Is Her Best Film Yet
Top Nollywood producer, Blessing Egbe is ready to roll with her new movie titled The Woman. The movie is her latest effort after making a success of the Lekki Wives.
Pundits who have been privileged to see the trailer alone have confessed that The Woman is definitely her best film yet.
The attention to detail, the picture quality, the dramatic acting, the humour, the stars and the character representation for this movie is next to none that we have seen from the director.
"At a getaway event, a group of malicious women are met with challenging trials that each must confront or succumb to" – The Woman.
The movie parades an array of stars such as Kate Henshaw, Omoni Oboli, Ufuoma Mcdermott, Kalu Ikeagwu, Femi Branch, Anthony Monjaro, Gregory Ojefua, Lilian Afegbai and upcoming actors like Unity Nathan and Roxy Antak.
Blessing Egbe has produced many great works, notable among them are Two Brides and a Baby, Lekki Wives.
Speaking concerning the coming movie, “’The Woman’ is a movie for everyone.
It’s not just a movie for the woman, man, old or young but for everyone. Making this movie was challenging but seeing the end result now, it has compensated for whatever challenges we had making it. We hope that this movie will be talked about in a positive light for a very long time.
'The Woman' is written, Produced and directed by Blessing Egbe.
