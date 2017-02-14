Blessing Egbe Has Something to Say On Her New Movie, ‘The Women’

The great reviews are not surprising considering Blessing Egbe’s successes with her past works such as Lekki Wives, Two Brides and a Baby, Iquo’s Journal and others.
The quality of the movie as seen in the trailer has created the well-deserved anticipation from movie lovers all around the country and beyond.
‘The Women’ tells the story of a group of ‘malicious’ women facing challenges that each of them must confront.
Speaking concerning the latest movie,
“The Women is not just another movie. It is full of drama, suspense and intense thrill that keep you glued to your sit till the movie is over. If I can say so myself, this movie is bae.” Blesssing Egbe said.Considering the movie title, there have been questions as to whether the movie is for everyone, the producer; Blessing Egbe also gave an explanation:
“the movie is actually not for everyone. It is not for anyone below 18 years of age; it is not for anyone who find explicit content offensive because there are scenes that convincingly depicts explicit content in order to bring the story to life. So, if you don’t fall into any of these categories, the movie is for you”, she said.The movie doesn’t have a release date yet but fans are anticipating the movie already. We hope the fans don’t have to wait for long.
Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=blspmlPiNvc
