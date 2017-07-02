 Billionaire businessman Chima Anyaso and wife welcome 2nd child | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 7 February 2017

Billionaire businessman Chima Anyaso and wife welcome 2nd child

Lagos big-boy Chima Anyaso and his wife Ada welcomed their second child today. The baby has been named Prince Chimeguzola Arthur-Paul Anyaso. The couple already have a daughter, Zala. Congrats to them!



Posted by at 2/07/2017 08:56:00 am

10 comments:

obiora said...

Congratulations!

7 February 2017 at 08:57
obiora said...

Zoro your Oga don born!

7 February 2017 at 08:57
Anonymous said...

Congrats mama,welcome cute prince.

7 February 2017 at 09:00
ifeoma lan said...

Congratulations!....d daughter looks so much like her dad....

7 February 2017 at 09:05
Unknown said...

Congratulations dear

7 February 2017 at 09:08
Liuz Babz said...

Congrats to the family, may he grow in wisdom

7 February 2017 at 09:12
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

7 February 2017 at 09:16
ochouba chidinma said...

#Congratulations!!!

7 February 2017 at 09:20
dee boi said...

Congrats... dee

7 February 2017 at 09:22
OSINANL said...

CONGRATS TO THEM

7 February 2017 at 09:25

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts