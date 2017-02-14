Big Brother Naija: Gifty, Marvis, TTT up for nomination this week

Bally nominated Bisola and TTT.
Efe nominated Tboss and Gifty
Gifty nominated Kemen and Bassey
TTT nominated Tboss and Gifty
Bassey nominated Efe and TTT
Bisola nominated Tboss and Gifty
Kemen nominated Debie-rise and Gifty
Debie-rise nominated TTT and Marvis
TBoss nominated Marvis and Uriel
Uriel nominated Tboss and Debie-rise
Marvis nominated Bally and Uriel.
From the results, Gifty, TBoss and TTT had the highest number of nomination nods.
But the new head of house Ese had to save one of the housemates and replace with another. In a defining moment, Ese opted to save TBoss and replaced her with Marvis.
